REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 312-Unit Mountain Valley Apartments in West Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Mountain Valley, a 312-unit apartment community in West Dallas. Built in 1969, the property primarily offers two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 969 square feet. Amenities include a playground, basketball court and a pet park. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  