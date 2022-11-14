Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 312-Unit Mountain Valley Apartments in West Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Mountain Valley, a 312-unit apartment community in West Dallas. Built in 1969, the property primarily offers two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 969 square feet. Amenities include a playground, basketball court and a pet park. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.