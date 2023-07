PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Park Central Self-Service Storage, a 312-unit facility in Port Arthur, located just south of Beaumont. The property spans 48,430 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited partnership, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties were Texas-based entities that requested anonymity.