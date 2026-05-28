Thursday, May 28, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 314-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of HP Storage, a 314-unit self-storage facility in Houston. Built in 2016 and expanded in 2019, HP Storage sits on a 4.5-acre site on the city’s northwest side and consists of five one-story buildings and one three-story building. Units offer climate- and non-climate-controlled space, as well as flexible configurations for retail/office uses and units dedicated to container storage. Dave Knobler, Mixson Staffel and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the Texas-based seller and procured the New York-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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