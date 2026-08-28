Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Trinity Heights, a 316-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth. Built on 13 acres in 1985 on the city’s southwest side, the 25-building property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 850 square feet and amenities such as multiple pools, a fitness center, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, locally based seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, NeuRock Capital.