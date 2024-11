ATHENS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sentry Storage, a 316-unit self-storage facility located about 50 miles southeast of Dallas in Athens. Built on 9.1 acres in 1981 and recently expanded, the facility totals 47,356 rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the Dallas-Fort Worth-based seller in the transaction and the locally based buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.