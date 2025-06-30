Monday, June 30, 2025
Located at 1054 S. De Anza Blvd. in San Jose, Calif., the three-story building offers 31,701 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31,701 SF Multi-Tenant Office Building in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 1054 South De Anza Boulevard, a three-story multi-tenant office property in San Jose. The asset sold for $9.7 million. Yuri Sergunin, Vince Schwab and J.J. Taughinbaugh of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, while Simon Chen of Buffalo RE represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Constructed in 1985 on 1.2 acres, the 31,701-square-foot property features an atrium, elevator access and ample parking. At the time of sale, the building was 75 percent occupied.

