Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 320-Room Hotel Portfolio in Syracuse

by Taylor Williams

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two hotels totaling 320 units in Syracuse. The portfolio consists of the 197-room former Holiday Inn Syracuse Liverpool and the 123-room Staybridge Suites Syracuse Liverpool. Hotel amenities include indoor pools, business centers, fitness centers and complimentary airport shuttles. Jerry Swon and Eric Anton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Swon also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

