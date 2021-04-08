Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huntsville, Texas
HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A Space Place Self Storage, a 320-unit self-storage facility in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. The property spans 50,940 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.