REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huntsville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A Space Place Self Storage, a 320-unit self-storage facility in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. The property spans 50,940 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  