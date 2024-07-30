Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 3,200 SF North Park Retail Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of North Park Retail, a restaurant property at 2884 University Ave. in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. Carlos Partners LLC sold the asset to 1295 University Family LP for $1.9 million.

Built in 1948, North Park Retail features 3,200 square feet of space. The single-tenant property was renovated in 2014 for Saiko Sake and Sushi Bar’s tenant build out. After operating for 10 years, Saiko Sushi will close when its lease expires in October. The buyers plan to lease out the property after Saiko Sake and Sushi Bar’s vacates.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of The Totah Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Nate Benedetto of Next Wave Commercial procured the buyer in the transaction.