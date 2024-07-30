Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2884-University-Ave-San-Diego-CA.jpg
Saiko Sake and Sushi Bar occupies the 3,200-square-foot restaurant property at 2884 University Ave. in San Diego.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 3,200 SF North Park Retail Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of North Park Retail, a restaurant property at 2884 University Ave. in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. Carlos Partners LLC sold the asset to 1295 University Family LP for $1.9 million.

Built in 1948, North Park Retail features 3,200 square feet of space. The single-tenant property was renovated in 2014 for Saiko Sake and Sushi Bar’s tenant build out. After operating for 10 years, Saiko Sushi will close when its lease expires in October. The buyers plan to lease out the property after Saiko Sake and Sushi Bar’s vacates.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of The Totah Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Nate Benedetto of Next Wave Commercial procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Cohen & Steers, Phillips Edison Acquire 121,000 SF...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 223-Unit PointeWest Apartment Homes...

Sudberry Properties Completes Second Phase of Otay River...

Security Properties Sells Woodstone Apartments in Bothell, Washington...

BOLOUR Buys Retail Property in Los Angeles for...

Ascent Cos., Vanderbuild Open 200-Unit Amavida Marana Multifamily...

Orion Acquires Net Lease Retail Portfolio Located in...

Primark to Open 36,200 SF Store at The...

JLL Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...