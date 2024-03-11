Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 322-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Access Self Storage, a 322-unit facility in Phillipsburg, located along the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. The facility was built on a little less than a full acre in 2018 and comprises 18,074 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.