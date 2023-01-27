Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 324-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bellevue, Nebraska

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska, Self-Storage

BELLEVUE, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 25th Street Storage, a self-storage facility featuring 324 non-climate-controlled units and totaling 57,700 net rentable square feet in Bellevue. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The property also features 92 outdoor parking spaces that are available for rent.