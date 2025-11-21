Friday, November 21, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 325,300 SF Industrial Park in Rockwall, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 10-building, 325,300-square-foot industrial park in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The buildings were constructed on 21 acres in phases between 1976 and 1997 and feature 16- to 20-foot clear heights, as well as a total of 28 drive-in doors and 22 dock-high doors. Adam Abushagur, Davis Cagle, Tyler Ranft and Gunnar Vachris of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family partnership, in the transaction and procured the buyer, PlaceMKR.

