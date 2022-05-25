Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 327-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Starpoint Self Storage & Business Park, a 327-unit facility located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property spans 70,590 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a privately held investment partnership, in the transaction. Karr also procured the buyer, a publicly traded REIT. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.