Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 327,136 SF Industrial Building in Sebastian, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Hammond Development Group sold The Liberty Building — a 327,136-square-foot industrial property in Sebastian, Fla. — for $6.9 million.

SEBASTIAN, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Liberty Building, a 327,136-square-foot industrial building located in Sebastian. In addition to industrial and office space, the property features a cafeteria and food preparation area, vending areas, a gymnasium, exercise rooms and employee restrooms and showers. Alex Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Hammond Development Group, in the $6.9 million transaction. Zylberglait and Crocchiola also procured and represented the buyer, TLC Land Holdings.