Prospect Square at La Jolla Village offers 33,055 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,055 SF Mixed-Use Property in San Diego’s La Jolla Neighborhood

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Prospect Square at La Jolla Village, a mixed-use property located in San Diego’s La Jolla submarket. 1025 Prospect LLC sold the asset to 1025 Associates LLC & Wedge 3.0 LLC for $10.3 million. Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Ross Sanchez of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyers in the deal.

Located at 1025 Prospect St., Prospect Square at La Jolla Village features 33,055 square feet of ground-floor and second-floor retail and restaurant space, third-floor office space and a three-story subterranean parking garage. Current tenants include Cody’s Restaurant, Beeside Balcony, The Agency, Arjang Fine Art, Blueprint Equity and Patient Partner. Originally built in 1984, the property was renovated in 2022 and 2024.

