Located at 4261 Business Drive in Cameron Park, Calif., the property features 33,183 square feet of industrial space.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,183 SF Industrial Building in Cameron Park, California

by Amy Works

CAMERON PARK, CALIF. — Canada-based Can-Windoor Hardware USA LLC has entered the United States market with the acquisition of an industrial headquarters property in Cameron Park, approximately 30 miles east of Sacramento. Reynolds Family Trust sold the asset for $5.3 million.

The seller originally built the 33,183-square-foot property, located at 4261 Business Drive, as headquarters for its business, Snowline Engineering. The property includes a full rooftop solar array.

Mark Hefner of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while David Campbell of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. advised the buyer and seller in the deal.

