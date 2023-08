DENTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Affordable Self Storage, a 332-unit facility located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property was built in 1973 and totals 47,108 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private investor that has operated the property for three decades, in the transaction. The buyer was a Chicago-based investment firm. Both parties requested anonymity.