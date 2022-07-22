Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 334-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Don’s Self Storage, an 334-unit facility in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The facility comprises 49,225 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the East Texas-based seller and procured the California-based buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.