Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 3,369-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in the Southeast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Georgia, Self-Storage, Southeast, Tennessee

The portfolio spans 569,530 square feet across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a self-storage portfolio comprising 10 Boardwalk Storage facilities located in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The properties total 3,369 units across 569,530 square feet. Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, which was also not disclosed. At the time of sale, the portfolio, which includes a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units, was 64 percent leased.

The Alabama property is located in the city of Opelika, with the Georgia properties located in Dahlonega, Clermont, Loganville, Perry and Jasper. In Tennessee, the facilities are situated in Ooltewah, Chattanooga and Soddy-Daisy. Marcus & Millichap’s brokers of record in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee are Eddie Greenhalgh, John Leonard and Jody McKibben, respectively.