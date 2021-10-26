REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,719 SF Retail Property in Matawan, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

MATAWAN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Shoppes at Matawan, a 33,719-square-foot retail property in Northern New Jersey community. The asset sold for roughly $6.8 million. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Ben Sgambati of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an unnamed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

