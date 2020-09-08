REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 34-Unit Apartment Building in Metro Boston for $6.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

QUINCY, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 34-unit apartment building located at 40 Butler Road in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy for $6.9 million. The property consists of 30 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom residences and is located within walking distance of the Quincy Center MBTA station. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity

