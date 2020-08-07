REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 348-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rochester

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Central Storage, a 348-unit self-storage facility located in the Upstate New York city of Rochester. The property is situated on 1.5 acres and offers 51,209 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  