Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 348-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Central Storage, a 348-unit self-storage facility located in the Upstate New York city of Rochester. The property is situated on 1.5 acres and offers 51,209 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.