Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

West-Bellfort-Self-Storage-Houston

West Bellfort Self Storage in Houston totals 350 units.

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of West Bellfort Self Storage, a 350-unit facility in southwest Houston. The property was built on 4.3 acres in 2008 and features 42,925 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Houston-based limited liability company, in the transaction. A Dallas-based limited liability company purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

