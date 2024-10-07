Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage Property in New Hartford, Connecticut

NEW HARTFORD, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of All Star Storage, a 350-unit self-storage facility in New Hartford, located west of the state capital. Built on 8.9 acres in 2016 and renovated in 2023, the seven-building property offers a mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled units. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap, in conjunction with Patrick Lemp with Ascendant Valuation Advisors, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.