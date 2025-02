HUDSON OAKS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 35,000-square-foot retail building in Hudson Oaks, a western suburb of Fort Worth. The building at 2010 Cinema Drive sits on a 3.6-acre site off I-10 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Urban Air Adventure Park. Alex Sacks, Brett Rodgers and Frank Roti of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, T&J Realty Holdings, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.