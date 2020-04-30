Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 35,183 SF Industrial Building in Devine, Texas

DEVINE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 35,183-square-foot industrial building located along the Interstate 35 corridor in Devine, a suburb of San Antonio. A national oilfield services firm currently occupies the property. Brennan Foley and Joshua Murphy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.