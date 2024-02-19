Monday, February 19, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 354-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Waterloo, New York

by Taylor Williams

WATERLOO, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Finger Lakes Self Storage, a 354-unit facility in the upstate New York community of Waterloo. Built in 2014, the facility consists of 34 climate-controlled units, 296 non-climate-controlled units and 24 covered parking spaces for a total of 58,250 net rentable square feet. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Luke Dawley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

