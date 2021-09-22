REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 356-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Chapel Creek Storage, a 356-unit self-storage facility in Fort Worth. The property spans 56,650 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Dallas-based Montfort Capital.

