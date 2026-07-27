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AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 364-Unit StorQuest Self Storage Facility in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 364-unit StorQuest Self Storage facility in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released. Adam Schlosser, Charles “Chico” LeClaire, Dean Trammell and Kol Bailey of the LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Built in 1982 on 2.4 acres, StorQuest Self Storage features a fortress-style layout with stucco exteriors, metal roll-up doors and standing seam metal roofs. The property offers 39,225 net rentable square feet.

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