Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 365-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Big Spring, Texas

BIG SPRING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of AAA Mini Storage, a 365-unit self-storage facility in Big Spring, located outside of Midland in West Texas. The property is situated on 6.2 acres and spans 73,116 square feet. Sean Delaney, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund manager that owns self-storage properties in 12 states.

