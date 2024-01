TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 36,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Texas City, about 40 miles southeast of Houston. The building was constructed on 3.5 acres at 101 N. Highway 146 in 1972 and most recently renovated in 2022. Adam Abushagur and Max Lozmack of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and former occupant of the building in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.