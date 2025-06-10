Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 367-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Right Move Storage, a 367-unit self-storage facility in West Houston. Built on 2.5 acres in 1985, the facility comprises five single-story buildings totaling 44,325 net rentable square feet of space across 342 non-climate-controlled units and 25 outdoor parking spaces. Dave Knobler, Mixson Staffel and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was a Florida-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.