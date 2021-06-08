Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 371-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Middletown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Londonderry Storage, a 371-unit self-storage facility in Middletown, a suburb of Harrisburg. Built in 1999 and expanded on an adjacent parcel in 2003, the property consists of 49,250 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.