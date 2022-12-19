Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 371-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Upstate New York

BATAVIA AND DARIEN, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two self-storage facilities totaling 371 units in the upstate New York communities of Batavia and Darien. West Batavia Rentals and Broadway Rentals are located roughly 12 miles from one another and span 51,670 square feet of combined net rentable space. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.