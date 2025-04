LEANDER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Shops at Leander, a 37,233-square-foot retail center located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The center comprises four buildings on a 3.2-acre site that are home to tenants such as DaVita, Domino’s Pizza and Bahama Buck’s. Coleman Solomon and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, The Kalantari Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an Alabama-based investor.