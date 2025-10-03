Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Infinity on the Mark, a 373-unit apartment community located in the Lake Highlands area of North Dallas. The garden-style property sits on a 10-acre site and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 760 square feet. Amenities include three pools, a covered outdoor kitchen, fitness center and a clubhouse. A California-based limited liability company sold the property to Archway Equities for an undisclosed price. Wes Racht, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap, in conjunction with Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both parties in the transaction.