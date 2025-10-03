Friday, October 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Infinity on the Mark, a 373-unit apartment community located in the Lake Highlands area of North Dallas. The garden-style property sits on a 10-acre site and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 760 square feet. Amenities include three pools, a covered outdoor kitchen, fitness center and a clubhouse. A California-based limited liability company sold the property to Archway Equities for an undisclosed price. Wes Racht, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap, in conjunction with Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both parties in the transaction.

You may also like

Fertitta Hospitality Completes Renovation of 200-Room Westin Houston...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 178,495 SF Office Building...

Speed Fab-Crete Completes 41,688 SF Honda Dealership in...

Clay Development Breaks Ground on 40,000 SF Spec...

Cronheim, Singer Co-Arrange $16M Acquisition Loan for Long...

NAI Emory Hill, NS Development Buy 105,000 SF...

TerraCRG Negotiates $12.4M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

TruAmerica Acquires 348-Unit Arbor Ridge Apartments in Suburban...

JLL Arranges Sale of 113,490 SF Industrial Building...