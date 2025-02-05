Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Self-Storage Facility in New Windsor, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lock Around The Clock, a 373-unit self-storage facility in New Windsor, about 50 miles north of New York City. The facility was built on a 3.3-acre site in 2012 and totals 32,725 net rentable square feet across 126 climate-controlled units, 213 non-climate-controlled units, 31 outdoor parking spaces, two apartments and one garage. Luke Dawley, Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Sloop Hill Associates LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 77,319 SF Shopping Center...

Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 11,944 SF Retail Property...

Inspired by Somerset Buys Commvault Headquarters in Tinton...

Cronheim Arranges $5.8M in Financing for Office, Industrial...

Law Firm Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease at...

IPA Secures $165.9M Acquisition Financing for 678-Unit Apartment...

JLL Negotiates 14,198 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Lingerfelt Sells 239,448 SF Port 801 Industrial Facility...