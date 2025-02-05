Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Self-Storage Facility in New Windsor, New York

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lock Around The Clock, a 373-unit self-storage facility in New Windsor, about 50 miles north of New York City. The facility was built on a 3.3-acre site in 2012 and totals 32,725 net rentable square feet across 126 climate-controlled units, 213 non-climate-controlled units, 31 outdoor parking spaces, two apartments and one garage. Luke Dawley, Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Sloop Hill Associates LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.