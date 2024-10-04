Friday, October 4, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 375-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tuttle, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

TUTTLE, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Premium Storage, a 375-unit self-storage facility in Tuttle, a southwestern suburb of Oklahoma City. The site spans seven acres, and the property features 107,330 net rentable square feet across 37 climate-controlled units, 334 non-climate-controlled units and four commercial spaces. Bryan Quaschnick, Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the Dallas-based seller in the deal and procured the buyer, an out-of-state, privately held investment group. Both parties requested anonymity.

