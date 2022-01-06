REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 378-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Greencastle, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

GREENCASTLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A-1 Greencastle Self Storage, a 378-unit facility located in Franklin County in the southern part of the state. The facility consists of 71,426 net rentable square feet across 365 non-climate-controlled units, 10 climate-controlled units and three commercial spaces. The property also features 17 parking spaces. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

 

