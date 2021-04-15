REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 378-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Brazos-Self-Storage-Lake-Jackson

Brazos Self Storage in Lake Jackson totals 45,086 net rentable square feet across 378 units.

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Brazos Self Storage, a 378-unit facility in Lake Jackson, located south of Houston. The facility was built on 3.4 acres in 1978 and expanded in 1981 and 1992. The unit mix consists of 104 climate-controlled and 274 non-climate-controlled units totaling 45,086 net rentable square feet. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap also assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

