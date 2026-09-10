Thursday, September 10, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 382-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Brazos E-Z Storage, a 382-unit self-storage facility in Lake Jackson, about 55 miles south of Houston. Built on 3.4 acres in 1974, the facility offers climate-controlled and drive-up storage units, as well as outdoor parking spaces, for a total of 44,178 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler, Charles LeClaire, Adam Schlosser and Mixson Staffel of Marcus & Millichap represented the Houston-based seller in the transaction and procured the Michigan-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

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