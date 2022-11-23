Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 386-Unit Tides Waterfront Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Tides Waterfront, a 386-unit apartment community in southwest Fort Worth. Built in 1986, the property consists of 21 three-story residential buildings that were recently renovated, as well as three pools, a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park and a lake. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Tides Equities, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, out-of-state investment firm as the buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.