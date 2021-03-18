Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 391-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brentwood, New Hampshire

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Creative Self Storage, a 391-unit facility in Brentwood, located in the southern part of the state. The property features 58,064 net rentable square feet across 357 non-climate-controlled units and 34 climate-controlled units. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and James Koury of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.