Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 39,424 SF Medical Office Complex in Milford, Massachusetts

MILFORD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hill Medical Offices, a 39,424-square-foot complex in Milford, located east of Worcester. The three-building medical office property sold for $4.3 million. Adam Cohen and Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a personal trust, in the transaction. Klein also secured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

