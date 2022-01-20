REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Apartment Community in Weatherford, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Lone-Oak-Weatherford-Texas

Lone Oak in Weatherford totals 396 units. The property was built in 2020.

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lone Oak, a 396-unit apartment community located in the western Fort Worth suburb of Weatherford. The property was built on 18 acres in 2020. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse with a game room and a fitness center. John McGregor, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

