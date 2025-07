CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Keller Springs Village, a 39,618-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The 17-suite center sits on a 3.2-acre site at 2155 Marsh Lane and was fully leased at the time of sale to a mix of service-oriented tenants. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.