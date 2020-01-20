REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 39,621 SF Industrial Complex in Seagoville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Abney Industrial Warehouses, a 39,261-square-foot industrial complex in Seagoville, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The property is situated on 4.2 acres and consists of three warehouses and an office building. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020