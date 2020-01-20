Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 39,621 SF Industrial Complex in Seagoville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Abney Industrial Warehouses, a 39,261-square-foot industrial complex in Seagoville, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The property is situated on 4.2 acres and consists of three warehouses and an office building. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.