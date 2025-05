CANTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale of a 39,687-square-foot warehouse in Canton, a southern suburb of Boston. The building sits on a 2.6-acre site at 40 Hudson Road and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to an electrical manufacturing company. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, Seyon Group, in the transaction. The seller, an entity doing business as Canton II JB Capital LLC, was self-represented.