Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40-Site RV Park in Seguin, Texas

SEGUIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Ol’ 90 RV Park, a 40-site property in Seguin, a city located northeast of San Antonio. Robert Denninger and Brad Dorsey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. A local lender provided acquisition financing for the deal.