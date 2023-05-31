Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Space City Self Storage, a 400-unit facility located about 10 miles south of downtown Houston. The facility consists of nine buildings that house 225 non-climate-controlled units and 175 climate-controlled units for a total of 57,545 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Houston-based limited liability company, in the deal. The duo also procured the buyer, an Arizona-based REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.